Former California Gov. George Deukmejian Dead at 89

Former California Gov. George Deukmejian, who served two terms as the state’s chief executive in the 1980s, died today at his home in Long Beach at age 89.

Deukmejian’s family confirmed his death in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

A former member of the state Assembly and an ex-California attorney general, the Republican Deukmejian was the first person of Armenian descent to serve as a governor.

He was elected to the Assembly in 1962, then to the state Senate four years later. He became California attorney general in 1979 and served in that role until he was elected governor in 1983.