Strong 4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Coachella Valley Awake

At approximately 4:55am Tuesday morning the Coachella Valley was shaken awake by a series of strong earthquakes.

According the the U.S. Geological Survey the initial shaker registered a magnitude of 4.6 and was centered in Cabazon, CA at a depth of 13.8km.

At 4:57am, two minutes after the first event the Cabazon area felt a strong aftershock measuring a 3.2 magnitude.

The strong jolts had may concerned KMIR viewers calling our newsroom from across the Coachella Valley.

At this moment no reports of injury or damage have been reported.

Stay with KMIR News for more on this developing story.