Man Shot and Seriously Wounded in Cathedral City, Gunman At Large

A man was shot and seriously injured in Cathedral City today by a gunman who’s at large.

The 2 a.m. shooting in the 32200 block of Cathedral Canyon Drive was sparked by “an argument between two groups of males,” Cathedral City police Cmdr. Julio Luna said.

During the argument, the unidentified suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim in the upper body, then fled the scene, Luna said.

The unidentified victim, who was hospitalized with serious injuries, was not being cooperative with investigators in providing information about the suspect, Luna said. Witnesses at the scene also provided little information to police, according to the commander, who said detectives are still looking for others they believe were at the scene of the shooting.

The Cathedral City Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact them at (760) 770-0300.