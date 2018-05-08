Trump to Withdraw US From Iran Nuclear Deal: Sources

President Donald Trump will tell the world he plans to follow through on his threat to pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. They did not have any details on how the withdrawal would unfold.

WHAT TO KNOW

It wasn’t immediately clear which sanctions on Iran lifted under the nuclear deal that Trump plans to immediately re-impose

Many in Iran are deeply concerned about how Trump’s decision could affect the already struggling economy

Additionally, senior administration officials are informing congressional leaders that the Trump Administration intends to withdraw the U.S. from the deal, two sources familiar with the discussions told NBC News.

Trump is expected to make the announcement at 2 p.m. ET Tuesday. This page will host a livestream of the announcement.

The decision almost surely ensures the deal’s collapse and delivers a profound blow to some of America’s closest allies — including Britain, France and Germany, who joined the U.S. only three years ago to sign the deal.

It wasn’t immediately clear which sanctions lifted under the deal that Trump plans to immediately re-impose. He has several options. A more limited move could leave Trump more room to potentially stay in the deal if other members agree to toughen it.

The New York Times first reported Trump would withdraw, citing a conversation he had with French President Emmanuel Macron. But a White House official had told NBC News that story was wrong and that Trump had not said that to Macron.

European allies enlisted to “fix” the deal tried to persuade him to preserve it in a burst of last-minute diplomacy punctuated by a visit by Britain’s top diplomat. Yet they still left convinced he is likely to re-impose sanctions and walk away from the deal he has lambasted since his days as a presidential candidate.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal struck by the United States, Iran and world powers, most U.S. and international sanctions against the country were lifted. In return, Iran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear program making it impossible to produce a bomb, along with rigorous inspections. If the deal collapses, Iran would be free to resume enrichment activities prohibited under the deal.

As they braced for an expected withdrawal Tuesday, U.S. officials were dusting off plans for how to sell a pullout to the public and explain its complex ramifications to the global financial world, said the officials and others, who weren’t authorized to speak ahead of an announcement and requested anonymity.

Building up anticipation for the big reveal, Trump announced on Twitter he would disclose his decision at 2 p.m., with an announcement set for the Diplomatic Room of the White House. With uncharacteristic discipline, he kept the decision confined to a small group within the White House National Security Council, leaving even many of his aides guessing what he had decided.

There was at least as much guessing in Iran, where many are deeply concerned about how Trump’s decision could affect the already struggling economy. In Tehran, President Hassan Rouhani sought to calm nerves, smiling as he appeared at a petroleum expo. He didn’t name Trump directly, but emphasized that Iran continued to seek “engagement with the world.”

“It is possible that we will face some problems for two or three months, but we will pass through this,” Rouhani said.

An immense web of sanctions, written agreements and staggered deadlines make up the accord. So Trump effectively has several pathways to pull the United States out of the deal by reneging on its commitments.

Under the most likely scenario, Trump will allow sanctions on Iran’s central bank — intended to target its oil exports — to kick back in, rather than waiving them once again on Saturday, the next deadline for renewal, said the individuals briefed on Trump’s deliberations. Then the Trump administration would give those who are doing business with Iran a six-month grace period to wind down business and avoid running afoul of those sanctions.

Depending on how Trump sells it — either as an irreversible U.S. pullout, or one final chance to save it — the deal could ostensibly be strengthened during those six months in a last-ditch effort to persuade Trump to change his mind. The first 15 months of Trump’s presidency have been filled with many such “last chances” for the Iran deal in which he’s punted the decision for another few months, and then another.