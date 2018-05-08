Viral photo: Soldier delayed in airport watches daughter’s birth on FaceTime

A bittersweet Facebook post is going viral and reminding all Americans of the sacrifices soldiers make in their daily lives.

On May 5, Tracy Dover posted a picture of an Army soldier in his camouflage uniform. The man was seated on the floor of the airport, glued to his cellphone.

“This Army soldier was on my delayed flight home yesterday to [Mississippi]. He had to watch the birth of his daughter on FaceTime. He was crying and our hearts were breaking. We all gave him space. When we heard the baby cry, we all rejoiced for him. I wanted to share this because I never want us to forget about our soldiers who serve us every day and the sacrifices they make.”

The image has been shared more than 100,000 times.

KTVU identified the soldier as Brooks Lindsey of Brandon, Mississippi. He is a member of the 2nd Battalion, 114th Field Artillery Regiment. Lindsey’s wife shared the backstory with Love What Matters.

Haley Lindsey said Brooks was rushing to get home from El Paso, Texas, so he could witness the birth of their daughter, Millie. It was going to be a close call, but his flight was delayed several hours. So the couple made the best of the situation and used FaceTime to allow Brooks to experience the birth.

“Brooks was telling me it was OK, and I was doing so good and I heard him wincing and saying ‘wow!’ through my pushes,” Haley Lindsey said. “I could hear people in the airport talking and cheering! Brooks then went on to say that they were making him board and needed to get off as soon as she finally started to crown, and all I remember was my doctor screaming ‘Don’t let him board the flight! She’s here! She’s here!’ So, the airport personnel let him sit there and watch till it was over!”

Haley Lindsey posted a video she was provided of her husband watching his daughter come into the world.