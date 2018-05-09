Four De Anza Baseball Teams Swinging for League Title

The race for a league title is a close one in De Anza League baseball.

Going into Tuesday, Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley were on top of the league with a 9-4 record. Meanwhile, Rancho Mirage and Coachella Valley were both just one win behind at 8-4.

Twentynine Palms traveled to Rancho Mirage Tuesday afternoon where the Rattlers celebrated senior night. With home field advantage, Rattlers held the lead a 2-0 until the top of the 7th where the Wildcats tied the ball game to take it to an extra inning.

Rattlers finished in walk-off fashion to win 3-2 and improve their record to 9-5.

Coachella Valley hosted Yucca Valley Tuesday afternoon and defeated the Trojans 9-4 to also improve their record to 9-5, creating a 4-way tie in the league title race.

Only two teams will share the title. All will close out their respective series on Thursday.

The Rattlers also celebrated senior night for softball. Rancho Mirage came into their game against Twentynine Palms 11-2. The Rattlers have an opportunity to clinch a share of the league title if they win their final two league games. Yucca Valley currently sits on top with a 13-1 league record.

Rattlers defeated the Wildcats 15-5 and will play again on Thursday.