Coachella Debris Fire Downs Power Lines, Cuts Power to Locals

A debris fire broke out in Coachella today, downing power lines and cutting power to at least 400 customers in the area.

The non-injury fire was reported at 3:47 p.m. at the intersection of Oates Lane and Avenue 50, where “multiple pallets, cardboard boxes and a power pole” were aflame, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department. There was no word on what sparked the blaze.

Downed power lines led the Imperial Irrigation District to turn off the electricity in the immediate area.

More than two dozen county firefighters halted the forward spread of the flames by 4:20 p.m., but crews were expected to remain on scene through the evening to guard against flare-ups, Newman said.

IID spokeswoman Marion Champion said 400 to 500 customers were affected by the outage, but power was expected to be restored by early evening.