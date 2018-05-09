Do You Know Who This Mystery Hospital Patient Is?

Officials at Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center Monday sought public help to identify a patient who has been hospitalized for more 15 months.

The man suffered a traumatic brain injury after being hit by a motor vehicle on Jan. 31, 2017, according to the medical center. He was carrying no identification when he was brought to the facility by paramedics.

The hospital released a photo of the man, who’s about 52 years old, 5 feet 6 and 150 pounds, with brown eyes.

Anyone who knows his identity was urged to call the medical center’s Department of Social Work at (323) 409-3151.