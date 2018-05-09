Ford Will Halt All Production of its Popular F-Series Pickup

With key components about to run out, Ford is pulling the plug on production of its most profitable and popular model, the F-150.

The move means approximately 4,000 workers at Ford’s Dearborn Truck Plant will be temporarily laid off, joining roughly 3,600 workers at Ford’s truck plant in Kansas City who were told to stay home earlier this week, CNBC reported.

Both assembly plants are unable to continue building the F-150 pickup truck due to a lack of critical components supplied by Meridian Lightweight Technologies. An explosion and fire at Meridian’s facility in Easton Rapids, Michigan, last Wednesday completely knocked production of components used in the instrument panel of the F-150.