KMIR/KVER News Palm Springs Announce Gino LaMont as News Director

Long time Anchor Gino LaMont adds News Director to his title for Entravision Palm Springs.

LaMont has been at KMIR over 20 years and started as a photographer in 1997. LaMont began his on-air career doing weekend weather. In 1999 LaMont was moved to mornings where he helped launch “KMIR Today”, the channels new morning show.

In 2010, he was moved to evenings where he anchored the 5, 6, 6:30, 9 and 11pm newscasts.

“Gino is the perfect person to lead the newly combined KMIR/KVER newsroom into the future,” said Gene Steinberg SVP/General Manager at the Entravision stations.

“I could not be more excited for this opportunity. I truly feel that local news is more important now than ever before, and I will continue the long KMIR history of putting local news first,” said LaMont.

KMIR was just named “Best Newscast” by the Radio and Television Association of Southern California.