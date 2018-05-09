College of the Desert Beach Volleyball Pair Among Top 32 Best In State

In their inaugural year, College of the Desert’s beach volleyball team have a pair advancing to CCCAA state finals.

Ashtyn Lyneis, a 2017 Palm Springs graduate and Nicole Svoboda, a 2017 La Quinta graduate.

The two picked up the sport this year and are preparing to compete against the top 32 community college pairs in the state.

“I think it’s crazy that up until January, we had never really stepped foot on the sand and now we’re here top 32 in California for community colleges,” Svoboda said.

On the hardcourt, Lyneis is a setter and Svoboda is a middle blocker, making the two a perfect pair in the sand between ball control, setting, attacking, and blocking.

“I think being from the desert, it’s kind of putting us on the board because people don’t expect it from the desert,” Lyneis explained. “Even though we’re not by the ocean, we can compete in the sand and play indoor as well.”

Lyneis and Svoboda begin their 7-hour drive to West Valley College in Saratoga tomorrow and will compete on Friday. Lyneis and Svoboda are known as College of the Desert’s “ones” team and they wrapped up their final practice at civic center park this morning before playing on the big stage.

“As we paired up Ashtyn and Nicole, we felt they were going to be our best pairing with their mutual strengths of blocking, defense, and overall ability,” College of the Desert co-head volleyball coach Detlev Rothe said. “We’re proud of them. Not that we didn’t expect great things from them, but this is more than anybody anticipated.”