DSUSD Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

School districts across the Coachella Valley are celebrating teachers this week, May 7-11, 2018, with special gifts and treats.

On Wednesday, Desert Sands Unified School District surprised their educators with cookies and healthy snacks to show their gratitude.

Jefferson Middle School teacher Kristen Bossi says they district actually rewards it’s teachers throughout the year.

And even though we can’t thank teachers enough for influencing hundreds of young minds each school year, this week is designated for them.