Fans of Sean Hannity, Black Lives Matter among targets of Russian influence campaign

Russian propaganda efforts used ads on Facebook and Instagram to push divisive messages to fans of a variety of pages including Black Lives Matter and Fox News host Sean Hannity, according to a new batch of sponsored posts released on Thursday.

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee released thousands of divisive ads created by the Internet Research Agency, the Kremlin-backed organization that targeted American voters on Facebook and Instagram around the 2016 presidential election.

-A man waves a Black Lives Matter flag while while marching in the annual Pride Parade on June 25, 2017 in San Francisco. Russian-linked propaganda efforts used social media to spread propaganda on divisive topics like the Black Live Matter movement and LGBT issues. Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images

Russian propaganda efforts used ads on Facebook and Instagram to push divisive messages to fans of a variety of pages including Black Lives Matter and Fox News host Sean Hannity, according to a new batch of sponsored posts released on Thursday.

Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee released thousands of divisive ads created by the Internet Research Agency, the Kremlin-backed organization that targeted American voters on Facebook and Instagram around the 2016 presidential election.

– A Facebook ad purchased by the Kremlin-linked IRA Russian troll farm and released by Congress on Thursday.Courtesy of US Congress

Some 3.7 million users clicked on the IRA ads, according to Facebook’s statistics. The ads released Thursday were seen over 33 million times, according to the metadata provided by Facebook. Speaking to Congress last month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said 126 million Facebook users saw content by Russian disinformation campaigns.

Thursday’s report, compiled and provided by Facebook and the House committee, includes visuals of all 3,000 original ads as well as the associated metadata selected by the IRA, the Russia-linked organization that has been found to be the source of the ads and other propaganda efforts. The metadata for the ads included chosen geographic areas as well as the age range, gender, and interests of the Facebook users who were shown the ads.

The IRA targeted a range of people and personalities, from users who were interested in anodyne issues like motherhood or music, to those who followed more politically divisive topics such as immigration and police brutality.

PUSHING RACIAL DIVISION

One day after Dylann Roof killed nine black churchgoers in Charleston, a Russian propaganda account, Black Matters, gave Facebook 1,295 rubles (about $20) for one ad, seeking to capitalize on the tragedy by getting more users to follow the account.

“Sadness and shocking tragedy at historically black church in Charlestone (sic). *CLICK TO GET LIVE UPDATES ON OUR PAGE,*” the post reads. “What if America is stil (sic) a deeply racist country? What if the church is not a safe place anymore?”

In the months before the election, BlackMatters would use that same page to push the message shared by almost all of the accounts: pleading with Facebook users not to support Hillary Clinton.

“You know, a great number of black people support us saying that #HillaryClintonlsNotMyPresident! So this time we would like to make a #flashmob against #HillaryClinton because she is the real enemy of black community and our followers prove it showing their disgrace to her personality and policy,” one Black Matters post reads.

-A Facebook ad purchased by the Kremlin-linked IRA Russian troll farm and released by Congress on Thursday.Courtesy of US Congress

Thirteen Russian individuals affiliated with the troll farm were indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller in February for interfering in the 2016 U.S. election and conspiring to obstruct “the lawful functions of the United States government through fraud and deceit.”

According to the indictment, the troll farm’s operations “included supporting the presidential campaign of then-candidate Donald J. Trump” and “disparaging Hillary Clinton.” At a news conference revealing the charges, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said, “There is no allegation any American had any knowledge” of the troll farm’s activities in the indictment.

In a blog post timed to the House Intelligence Committee’s release, Facebook detailed a number of changes the company has made in the interest of preventing future misinformation campaigns. Among them, Facebook highlighted new transparency features for advertisements, a doubling of the number of human content monitors, and the removal of “nearly one-third” of the controversial ad targeting terms utilized by the IRA.

“This will never be a solved problem because we’re up against determined, creative and well-funded adversaries,” the post said. “But we are making steady progress.”

POLITICAL INFLUENCERS