KMIR News Exclusive: Loved Ones Mark the Somber Anniversary of Couple’s Disappearance

Time is supposed to heal all wounds, but not when someone you love has been missing for three hundred and 365 days.

“We just need you back … everybody loves you so much and misses you so much,” says James Darling, with tears adding, “it’s just hard to wake up sometimes.”

Hard because he knows the moment he opens his eyes he’ll be reliving the same nightmare since the day his son Jonathan Darling Reynoso and his girlfriend Audrey Louise Moran vanished on May 10, of last year.

“What do you want to believe you want to believe that they’re still okay or do you want to face the fact that something probably happened and we’re just waiting to find out what and it’s a hard thing to replay in your mind every single day,” says Darling.

He says he misses the little things most of us take for granted, “For a second it feels like you know he’s still somewhere, where you can just call him and say you know how you doing and you just forget.”

According to reports, that day in May, Audrey left her sister’s Coachella home to pick up Jonathan from an outing with friends around 8 p.m., other than a picture sent via text from Audrey’s phone to her mom, the couple was never heard from or seen again. The timeline of events has been contradicted Audrey was spotted on surveillance video at work around that time, no one knows the friends Jonathan was supposed to be with. Days later, Audrey’s car was found abandoned on the side of the 10 Freeway in Beaumont. The Riverside County Sheriff’s investigators have yet to reveal what they know and the circumstances still baffle their loved ones.

“What happened? It’s been a year and it’s the same question from a year ago. What happened?,” says Darling adding that his heart hurts more for Jonathan’s brother Garrett and mother Mayra Reynoso, “Garrett misses you so much, he’s taking it so hard and your mother, she’s not holding together too good.”

His best friend Arturo ‘Tudy’ Alvarez, one of the last people to see Jonathan, he says the not knowing is the hardest part, “We’re like in limbo as far as just waiting, just hoping something comes up.”

They hope someone out there finally comes forward.

“Help us just put an end to the worry,” says Darling.

Audrey’s mother Maria says they’re still, ‘waiting for God to touch that one individual’s heart that will eventually bring an end to this journey’.

Until then Darling says they will keep Jonathan and Audrey in prayer, “The only thing I can wake up to is hope … that they’ll both return home.” The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department sent us this statement: Jonathan and Audrey aren’t forgotten and it’s an investigation we are determined to solve. And we ask the public to provide any helpful information in locating Jonathan and Audrey.

There is a $10,000 reward that was set up by the families with community donations, it will go to the person that provides information that leads to Jonathan and Audrey’s whereabouts.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department set up this hotline dedicated to the missing couple: (760) 393-3544, you can call anonymously.