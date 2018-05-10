Pete Carlson’s Student-Athlete of the Week: Tanner Moy

Meet Tanner Moy, he’s the number one singles player for Rancho Mirage High School’s boys’ tennis team. But it’s no surprise Tanner is talented on the court.

“I started playing about 3-4 years ago,” Moy said. “My mom started playing tennis and it kind of inspired me to play tennis and my older brother played in high school. He made it to the championship, so I mean, I had to pursue that.”

The inspired sophomore plans to capture a championship of his own before he graduates.

“I hope to win a CIF championship for our school,” Moy explained. “It’d be really nice to because we haven’t had one here yet, besides the girls.”

Moy won 26 of 27 matches during the regular season, securing him a spot in the CIF-SS individuals singles draw.

“Tanner is definitely our best player, there is no questions about it,” Rancho Mirage High School head tennis coach Owen McIntosh said. “Kids all look up to him, we depend on him, he’s definitely our most valuable player, and he ended up the most valuable player in the league.”

While Moy’s teammates look up to him, I asked Moy who he looks up to.

“Of course everyone is going to say Roger (Federer),” Moy said. “But he’s had a really big impact on my life and (I’m) just watching him, always.”

Moy had the best spot in the house at the 2018 BNP Paribas Open.

“I actually was a ball kid this year during the final when he was playing against Del Potro,” Moy said. “I got to witness close to close action with him.”

Maybe one day we’ll see Moy playing on Court 1 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden but for now we get to watch him shine as a Rattler.