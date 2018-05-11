14-Year-Old Detained in Shooting That Injured Classmate at High School

A 14-year-old boy is in custody after a shooting on the campus of a Southern California high school that left a classmate hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the arm, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Firefighter-paramedics and deputies descended on Highland High School in Palmdale, located in the high desert north of Los Angeles, Friday morning after a report of gunman on the campus. That individual, later identified as a 14-year-old student at the school, was detained at a shopping center.

Authorities said a rifle was recovered a “distance away” in the desert. The sheriff’s department is looking into how the boy obtained the weapon.

Los Angeles County fire officials said a 14-year-old male classmate was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the arm. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The high school was placed on lockdown during a tense law enforcement sweep. Some students and staff members said they were initially were concerned that they might be facing a mass shooting situation.

“I had all the kids run,” said teacher Elizabeth Cramer. “It was their faces. I think that’s what’s going to get to me. It was real fear.”

History teacher Garret Root was walking to school when he saw a group of students running and indicating there was a campus shooter.

“At first, I didn’t believe them, but then I heard a gunshot,” Root said. “I looked and saw, it looked like a boy carrying what looked like a long gun.

“Within seconds, all the kids were in classrooms or off campus.”

The school’s principal tweeted updates, asking school members and staff to avoi the campus. A subsequent tweet stated, “Bulldogs, at this time, there is no threat to Highland High School. The campus remains on lock down as we work with law enforcement to determine release procedures for students.”

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded.

At about the same time near Manzanita Elementary School, deputies responded to multiple reports of “shots heard” near the school about five miles east of Highland High School. Deputies completed a sweep of the school and determined there was no threat to the campus.