Akemi Von Scherr Captures La Quinta High’s First-Ever CIF Swim Title

Akemi Von Scherr has been a standout athlete on the track and in the pool for La Quinta High School.

The sophomore has been taking names and breaking records since her freshman year.

Von Scherr returned from CIF Southern Section Swimming Finals Thursday as the Blackhawks first-ever CIF-SS swim champion.

Von Scherr captured the 500-yard-freestyle in 5 minutes to be crowned a champion.

From on land to in water, Von Scherr is flat out fast. Von Scherr says she has a few secrets to success.

“Well I need my sleep, that’s my thing,” Von Scherr said. “Taking recovery, taping, that really helps me when I’m in the water. Transitioning from running and swimming really helps as well with my lungs.”