KMIR Cares: Trina Turk

It’s all about girl power! Iconic designer Trina Turk has almost single handedly created the Palm Springs style! She may have retail stores all over the country, but it’s our desert vibe that draws loyal fans to her fabulous and colorful designs.

Now our community is honoring the talented influencer at a luncheon benefiting, who better than the Girlfriend Factor. They believe if you want to change the world, educate a woman.

The Girlfriend Factor was launched over 10 years ago by local women wanting to help other local women needing help kick starting their lives.