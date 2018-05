World’s oldest World War II veteran celebrates 112th birthday!

America’s oldest living man and the oldest World War II veteran, Richard Overton, is celebrating another birthday!

Mr. Overton turns an incredible 112 on May 11. And — there’s a big party to celebrate him.

Mr. Overton was born in Bastrop County in 1906. He served in the South Pacific from 1940 through 1945 with stops in Hawaii, Guam, and Iwo Jima.

He left the army in October 1945.

He currently resides in East Austin, where he has lived since the 1940s.