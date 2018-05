CIF-SS Baseball Pairings Released

Wildcard Wednesday, May 16th

Division 3: Shadow Hills at Valley View

Division 6: Xavier Prep at Arrowhead Christian

Thursday May 17th

Division 4: Nogales at La Quinta

Division 6: Coachella Valley at Apple Valley Christian

Friday May 18th

Division 1: Capistrano Valley at Palm Desert

*All games set for 3:15pm unless otherwise noted.