Indio House Catches Fire, Six Residents Displaced

A fire damaged an Indio home Monday and displaced six residents.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 1:09 p.m. in the 83000 block of Manzanita Avenue, but there was no immediate word on the cause.

More than thirty firefighters arrived to find the single-story home “well involved in fire” and had the flames contained by 1:41 p.m., said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The six displaced residents, all adults, will be assisted by the American Red Cross.