Mom Denies Abuse After 10 Kids Removed From California Home

Ten children have been removed from “horrible living conditions” in a home in Fairfield, California, police said Monday, and both of the parents have been arrested.

Officers with the Fairfield Police Department responded to a report of a missing juvenile in the 2200 block of Fieldstone Ct on March 31.

The officers found the boy, 12, and returned him to the family home, where a search of the property led to the discovery of nine other children living in “unsafe conditions.”

Officers said they found the other children, ranging in age from 4 months to 11 years old, living in “squalor.”

Police said a further investigation “revealed a long and continuous history of severe physical and emotional abuse of the children.”

Detectives arrested the father, 29-year-old Jonathan Allen of Fairfield, and charged him for nine counts of felony torture and six counts of felony child abuse, police said. He’s being held in the Solano County Jail in lieu of $1.5 million bail.

The children’s mother, Ina Rogers, a 30-year-old Fairfield resident, was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail for charges of child neglect, police said. Rogers was released after posting $10,000 bail.

Court records do not indicate whether the parents have lawyers.

Rogers defended herself and her husband during an interview with reporters Monday, denying police reports of abuse or neglect.

Rogers told NBC Bay Area her 10 kids slept in one room because they wanted to, adding the home is messy due to a police search.

All 10 children were taken into protective custody by Solano County Child Welfare Services.

“With the assistance of Child Welfare Services and the Solano County District Attorney’s Office, detectives with the Fairfield Police Department’s Family Violence Unit initiated an investigation,” police said. “The investigation revealed a long and continuous history of severe physical and emotional abuse of the children. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for the father of the children.”

“The Fairfield Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety of our greatest asset and future, the children of our community,” Fairfield police said. “This is an example of the dedication by detectives of the Family Violence Unit, and teamwork with our allied agencies, Child Welfare Services and the Solano County District Attorney’s Office.”

