Car Crashes Into Building, Killing 1 and Causing Possible Explosion

A vehicle crashed into a building in Orange County, causing a possible explosion and killing at least one person, authorities said Tuesday.

Crews were battling a fire that had erupted in the building.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 5 block of Mareblu in Aliso Viejo off of Route 73, the Orange County Fire Authority confirmed.

A possible explosion occurred following the crash, authorities said.