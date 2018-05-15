Four Attacked by Bee Swarm in Palm Desert

Four people were attacked by a swarm of bees in Palm Desert Tuesday, sending one of the victims to a hospital in critical condition.

The swarm was reported just before 9 a.m. in the 200 block of Strada Nova, a residential area just south of the Suncrest Golf Course.

Emergency crews responding to the scene found one person suffering from major injuries in an outdoor pool, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department. That person was taken to a hospital, while three other people nearby were found with minor injuries.

Two of those victims were able to safely reach a Cal Fire medic unit, while the third victim was able run home and shelter inside, according to Newman. Those victims were evaluated at the scene by paramedics, but declined to be taken to a hospital.

Vector control officials were responding to the scene and officials established a command post on nearby Via Tramonto.