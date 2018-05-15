Man Killed in Fiery Coachella Freeway Crash

A man was killed this morning in a fiery single-car freeway crash in Coachella.

The 2:06 a.m. crash happened on westbound Interstate 10, just east of Dillon Road, where the unidentified motorist’s Dodge sedan was found resting against a freeway sign, engulfed in flames, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Ramon Perez.

County fire crews put out the blaze about an hour later, Newman said.

According to the coroner’s office, the driver was male and was pronounced dead at the scene. Perez said the severity of the fire left investigators without any identifying information on the car’s lone occupant.

The crash remained under investigation by the CHP’s Indio office, which asked that anyone with information regarding the crash contact them at (760) 772-5300.