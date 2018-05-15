Palm Desert Softball Ready To Make Postseason Run

The postseason is here for high school softball and six local teams had their names called for playoffs. Out of the six, only one went undefeated in league play, Palm Desert.

The lady Aztecs go into the postseason ranked 10th in Division 3 and out of their division built of 25 teams, Palm Desert was just one of three to have a perfect league season.

The Aztecs are set to face Mayfair at home Thursday with the first pitch set for 3:15 P.M (unless otherwise noted) and are ready to make a postseason run.

“Just keep playing like we have been playing,” Palm Desert senior catcher and captain Sydney Sprinkle said. “Just make sure we stay together as a team and keep playing the game we know how to play.”

“We’re working hard, they’re out here every day, they’re fired up,” Palm Desert softball head coach James Serven said. “They know that we never take a day off and we’re just really proud. Every day they just come out and work really, really, hard.”

CIF-SS SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS:

THURSDAY, 3:15 P.M.

Division 2: South Torrance at La Quinta

Division 3: Mayfair at Palm Desert

Division 5: Palm Springs at El Segundo

Division 6: Bloomington Christian at Rancho Mirage