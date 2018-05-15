Sacred Heart School Adds Armed Security Guards

First it was Columbine, then Sandy Hook, and most recently Parkland.

According to CNN, so far in 2018, there have already been 21 school shootings where someone was hurt or killed. And now Sacred Heart in Palm Desert is taking steps to protect its students.

Principal Alan Bruzzio says, “when we built all of the buildings that exist today we added fencing that fences the entire property, and we added security cameras.”

But now the private elementary and middle school is getting even more security, armed guards.

Principal Bruzzio says the Parkland shooting was the final straw. “Short of bubble wrapping the children in armored plates, I don’t know what else to do. This is what we feel, given our location, given our size, was the appropriate next step.”

Claire Miller and Molly McCarthy are in middle school, and they say having armed security guards on campus makes them feel safer.

“I think it will make everyone feel safer, especially the little little kids and the parents that it won’t happen to their kids,” says Miller.

For both of them, the idea of a shooter on campus is not so far fetched. “After some of the shootings we had a couple talks about how serious it was and how we need to take precautions,” says McCarthy.

KMIR News reached out to the Desert Sands Unified School District, they say they have no comment. But off camera, one public school principal told us he would do anything to have that level of security.

“These children have grown up believing that they could actually get shot or something could happen at school to injure or take their life,” they said.

And because of that, Principal Bruzzio is not taking any chances.