Vehicle Crashes Into Cathedral City Building Injuring One

On Tuesday May 15, 2018 Officers were dispatched to the 67600 Blk of East Palm Canyon Dr. regarding an injury collision.

On arrival officers discovered a single vehicle crashed into a business injuring at least one patron.

Preliminary investigation determined the driver of the vehicle was parked in front of the business when he drove through the front windows. The driver struck a 77-year-old female customer, who was shopping inside.

The injured customer and the driver were both transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. It appears the driver may have suffered from an undetermined medical emergency causing him to black out and depress the accelerator.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. It does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision. The condition of the injured parties is not known.