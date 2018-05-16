Cathedral City Track & Field Stars Ready to Rep Desert at CIF-SS Division Finals

Thirteen desert track and field high school athletes are preparing for the biggest meet of the season yet, CIF-Southern Section Division Finals. Two of those athletes come from Cathedral City High School.

The Lions stadium used to be packed of runners and field event participates. Now it’s just down to James Green and Maijoy Wooten. Two Division 3 stars.

Green, a senior and Montana Tech football commit, is the only local to advance in two different individual events, the 100-meter-dash and long jump.

“(I’m) Just trying to be the best that I can be and trying to get better every day knowing that football season is coming up,” Green explained. “I’m trying to stay in the best shape possible.”

Green ran his personal best in the 100 at prelims last weekend with a lightning time of 10.87 seconds. He also jumped 20-feet-10-inches in long jump. This kid can fly.

Wooten on the other hand can throw like no other in Division 3 as she is seeded number one in shot put. The junior threw her personal best of 37-feet-4-inches at prelims last weekend and is the only valley athlete to be seeded number one in an event going into finals.



“I don’t even know where this is all coming from to be honest, I was just trying to hit 35 feet this season,” Wooten explained. “I hit two feet farther. I’m praying that by Saturday’s CIF finals that I can hit 38-feet. I never settle. I know if I can hit 37 I’m like ‘Oh if I can hit 37, that’s only a foot away from 38″ so I’m never just settling with what’s okay. I’m always trying to get farther and farther.”