Fire Damages Building on College of the Desert Campus

Fire investigators Wednesday are looking into the cause of a fire inside a building on the College of the Desert campus in Palm Desert.

Riverside County firefighters responded about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to a fire alarm in the Early Childhood Education Building in the 43000 block of Monterey Avenue, said April Newman with the Fire Department.

Crews spotted smoke coming from the building and found a fire burning inside a room. It took firefighters just over an hour to douse the fire and keep it from spreading to other areas, said Newman.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.