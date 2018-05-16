Motorcyclists Begin Trek Honoring Veterans in Coachella

Hundreds of motorcyclists will embark on a 2,600-mile trek across the country Wednesday in honor of the nation’s veterans, with the convoy’s first pit stop to be made in Coachella.

After riders take off from Ontario early this morning, the first stop in the 30th annual Run for the Wall will be Coachella’s Spotlight 29 Casino, which will see riders off on a journey slated to end Memorial Day weekend in Washington, D.C.

Founded in 1989 by Vietnam veterans James Gregory and Bill Evans, the event is a 10-day trek celebrating veterans and recognizing those killed or missing in action from all wars. The ride ends in the nation’s capital at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where riders will place a plaque at the monument’s apex. Riders will also take part in a number of veteran-oriented events throughout Memorial Day weekend, including participating in the Rolling Thunder Parade honoring Vietnam veterans.

More than 1,600 riders were registered by Wednesday, with around 75 percent of participants being active or retired military members, according to organizers.

Wednesday’s event will include speeches and prayers before the riders take off for the east coast.

Online registration for the run has ended.