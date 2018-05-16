No On Measure C Campaign Receives Big Business Money

KMIR was first to report that We Love Palm Springs, the group leading the charge against Measure C, has received hundreds of thousands of dollars from two major travel companies.

The newly released documents show exactly how much money the vacation rental industry has collected. While the No on Measure C camp claims to be a grass roots movement, the documents say otherwise. Last week travel giant Expedia donated $200 dollars to the No on Measure C campaign. Then on Tuesday, Airbnb contributed $100,000 dollars. Add that to hundreds of other smaller donations coming from local businesses like McLean Company Rentals and Oranj Palm Vacation Homes, and you get $700,000 dollars. The most money collected on any ballot measure in Palm Springs history.

“This is not the mom and pop trying to make their rent or trying to make their utility bill. And it’s not the vacation owner that’s struggling and just wants to make a few bucks to pay when he’s not in town. This is big business. And big business is hitting here and they’re trying to take over our town,” said Palm Springs Neighbors For Neighborhoods Campaign Manager Robert Grimm.

“They have donated less money than we have raised locally by grass roots people this is a grass roots organization,” said Bruce Hoban, Co-Chair For the No On Measure C Campaign.

“That’s a frightening thing to consider that this money is coming in from such big corporations that are trying to make sure they get a cut in to our city as they take more and more vacation rentals,” Grimm said.

The money will fund city-wide visibility. Things like the signs all of over Palm Springs, radio, print and television ads.

“They have so much money they can buy endless TV time and they are sending out mailers that are five dollars a piece if not more. And we can’t keep up with that. We’re a small grass root group that has thirty thousand,” said Grimm.

“I will get whatever money I can get from wherever I have to have it to save this town,” said Hoban.