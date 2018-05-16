Thousand Palms Man Dies After Crashing Into Brick Wall

A man was killed when his car struck a brick wall and overturned in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs, the California Highway Patrol reported Wednesday.

Charles Ray Wells Jr., 35, of Desert Hot Springs, died at the scene of the crash on Dillon Road, east of Desert Crest Avenue, at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, according to the county coroner’s office.

The victim was driving a 2000 Cadillac sedan west on Dillon Road when the car went off the roadway and struck a brick wall “for reasons that are still under investigation,” said CHP Officer Ramon Perez.

The Cadillac rolled onto its roof and emergency personnel found Wells dead in the driver’s seat, still wearing his seatbelt, Perez said.

Investigators are not certain whether alcohol or drugs may have played a role in the crash.