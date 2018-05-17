Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts from summit, shooting ash

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has erupted from its summit, shooting a dusty plume of ash about 30,000 feet into the sky.

The volcano on the Big Island exploded at about 6 a.m. local time. It comes after more than a dozen fissures recently opened miles to the east of the crater and spewed lava into neighborhoods.

Mike Poland, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey, said the explosion likely only lasted a few minutes.

Residents who live in a nearby town named Volcano reported light amounts of ash after the eruption. Poland said accumulations are minimal, and it will likely be trace amounts near the volcano itself and the town.

Those areas were evacuated as lava destroyed at least 26 homes and 10 other structures.

Webcam image from HVO Observation Tower of ash plume from this morning's explosive eruption at Kīlauea Volcano's summit.

The crater sits within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which has been closed since May 11.

Officials have said they didn’t expect the explosion to be deadly as long as people remained out of park.

A webcam view showed a dusty plume rising from the summit, Poland said.

Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes. An eruption in 1924 killed one person and sent rocks, ash and dust into the air for 17 days.

The erupting Kilauea has been expelling lava for more than a week.

