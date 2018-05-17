Former Manafort Son In Law Pleads Guilty

Multiple sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC News that Paul Manafort’s former son-in-law, real estate developer Jeffrey Yohai, has agreed to plead guilty in connection with a criminal investigation in Los Angeles.

NBC News can report that over the past six months Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team have been focusing on Jeffrey Yohai, Manafort’s former son-in-law and his partner in four California property deals that failed and were placed in bankruptcy.

It isn’t clear at this point whether or not Yohai’s plea deal is with the Special Counsel’s Office or with federal prosecutors in California.

The criminal information and plea agreement associated with Yohai have yet to be made public which would detail the alleged crimes Yohai admits that he committed and the terms of his cooperation, if applicable.