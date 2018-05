One Dead in Rollover Palm Springs Crash Into River

One person was killed Thursday when a car plunged into the Whitewater River off Highway 111 in Palm Springs.

The crash was reported at 12:45 p.m. on northbound Highway 111, north of Overture Drive.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the vehicle was found overturned in the river off the highway, and one person was found dead inside the car.

The right lane of northbound Highway 111 was shut down for the investigation.