Two Stabbed at Palm Springs Convenience Store, Suspect at Large

Two people were stabbed at a Palm Springs convenience store Thursday and police sought the public’s help in locating the man believed to be responsible.

The stabbing occurred at 11:48 a.m. at the AM/PM store at 1717 E. Vista Chino.

Police say it stemmed from a confrontation between the suspect and a store employee. The argument between the two began inside the store, then continued outside, where a second customer became involved.

Police say the suspect stabbed both the employee and the second customer, then ran from the scene.

The victims were taken to a hospital, but the severity of their injuries was unknown.

The suspect was described as a man wearing all-black clothing and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Palm Springs Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit at (760) 323-8129.