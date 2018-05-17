Woman Killed Crossing Street in Hemet

A 49-year-old woman was struck and killed while crossing a Hemet street, authorities said Thursday.

Jane Dasilva was fatally injured at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Oakland Avenue and San Jacinto Street.

According to Hemet Police Sgt. Dan Reinbolt, Dasilva was attempting to cross San Jacinto outside of a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a northbound vehicle, whose driver didn’t see her in time to stop.

The driver immediately pulled over and called 911, Reinbolt said.

He said patrol officers arrived before paramedics and initiated CPR. However, fire department personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene less than 10 minutes later.

The motorist was questioned and released. Reinbolt said the investigation is ongoing.