‘Hats Off’: Wis. HS Senior Prank Is So Good Even Police Applaud

Even Wisconsin police had to applaud a group of high school seniors for their hilarious prank before graduation.

Senior pranks are often the thing of spring for high school graduates, but the latest one from Cumberland High School seniors is making waves for its creativity.

According to photos posted by local police, the seniors took what appears to be the back half of a vehicle and placed it outside their principal’s office, using a tarp and placing bricks around the vehicle to make it appear as though a car drove into the building.

The back of the vehicle had “CHS Class of 2018, We’re Bustin’ Out” written on it and side windows read “C-ya May 19, 2018.”

“Hats off to the Cumberland High School Class of 2018 on your senior prank. Congratulation Class of 2018 on one of best senior pranks that Cumberland High School has seen,” Cumberland police wrote on Facebook.

According to a Facebook post from the school district, the vehicle involved in the prank was an “old junker.”

“Using tape and a black tarp, the students created the illusion of damage, making it look like the car crashed into the side of the building,” the district wrote. “The best part? This prank included absolutely no damage at all to school property, which is why police singled it out.”