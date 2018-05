KMIR Cares: California Paws Rescue

In the Coachella Valley, we love our four legged fur babies, but sadly so many pets are either abandoned or not able to remain with their owners due to unfortunate circumstances. It’s become an epidemic.

But enter one local woman who has saved over 300 pets since 2011 and is showing no signs of slowing down! Her mission? To make sure every pup in our community has a safe and love place to call home.