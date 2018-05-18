Multiple People Dead in Santa Fe High School Shooting

Nine people died at a Texas high school after a suspect opened fire early Friday morning on May 18, 2018. Law enforcement sources told NBC News nine people died at Santa Fe High School, with one suspect in custody and a second suspect detained.

Santa Fe High School junior Guadalupe Sanchez, 16, cries in the arms of her mother, Elida Sanchez, after reuniting with her at a meeting point at a nearby Alamo Gym fitness center following a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, on Friday, May 18, 2018.

Santa Fe High School student Dakota Shrader is comforted by her mother Susan Davidson following a shooting at the school on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Shrader said her friend was shot in the incident.

Santa Fe High School staff comfort each other as they gather in the parking lot of a gas station following a shooting at the school in Santa Fe, Texas, on Friday, May 18, 2018.

School staff members sit in a school bus, waiting to be transported to another school after a shooting at the Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, on Friday morning, May 18, 2018.

Emergency responders from multiple agencies work at the scene in front of Santa Fe High School in response to a shooting on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel respond to a shooting at Santa Fe High School, Santa Fe, Texas, on May 18, 2018.

People hold each other in comfort at the scene of a shooting at Santa Fe High School, Santa Fe, Texas, on May 18, 2018. Multiple people died, with one suspect arrested.