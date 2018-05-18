Police Investigating Allegations of Student Assault at Palm Springs School

Police Friday were investigating allegations that a 13-year-old student at a Palm Springs tutoring center was physically assaulted by a staff member.

Officers responded just after noon Thursday to the Stepping Stones Learning Center, at 1281 N. Gene Autry Trail.

Details on the severity of the alleged assault and how it occurred were not disclosed, but Palm Springs police investigators said that “all involved parties” have been interviewed and that the department is continuing its investigation for potential filing consideration with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

Lt. Frank Browning, Palm Springs Police Investigations Supervisor, said “We are investigating this incident and take all allegations of abuse seriously. A full investigation into what led up to the alleged abuse is underway in an attempt to hold those responsible and accountable for their actions.”

The school “works in cooperation with several charter schools throughout Southern California” and “offers a learning center for both homeschooling and independent study learning,” according to its website, which states that Stepping Stones offers “professional tutoring and professional therapeutic services” for students 4 to 24 years old.