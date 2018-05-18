Rancho Mirage Krispy Kreme Opening Delayed

You may have to wait just a little longer to get your hands on a Krispy Kreme doughnut. The initial buzz was created in July of 2017 by a coming soon sign in Rancho Mirage.

Original plans indicated the doughnut giant was set to break ground with construction and open by Summer of Fall of 2018, and even possibly sooner. But as time passed, construction has yet to begin.

KMIR talked to officials from Great Circle Family Foods and discovered the franchise is now projected to be ready by the first quarter of 2019. Officials say they are still unsure of when the construction will break ground, which could possibly further delay the opening.

The doughnut shop will still be located in the Monterey Marketplace 2 shopping center off of Dinah Shore in Rancho Mirage (2877 Dinah Shore Drive).