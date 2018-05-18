Woman Killed in Whitewater River Crash Identified

Riverside County coroner’s officials today identified a 21-year-old Palm Springs woman as the driver whose car plunged into the Whitewater River off Highway 111 in Palm Springs on Thursday.

Alexis Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:45 p.m. crash on northbound Highway 111, north of Overture Drive.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the vehicle was found overturned in the river off the highway, and Sanchez, the car’s lone occupant, was found dead inside the car.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation by the CHP.