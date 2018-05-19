Gubernatorial Candidate Stops-by the Desert Less than a month from June’s Primary

The California primary election is less than a month away, and leading the polls is the state’s current Lieutenant Governor, Gavin Newsom, while it remains a tight race between a Democrat and a Republican candidate for the second spot.

Howard Handler is a small business owner and resident of Palm Springs. He said he is ready to vote for a candidate who is pro-business.

Handler said, “Try to make a businessman more easy to get things done as far as making a living for himself.”

Handler said he is a registered Republican, making John Cox, a Republican businessman his likely choice. Cox is toe-to-toe with the former Los Angeles Mayor, Antonio Villaraigosa for the second place in the race for governor.

And Villaraigosa tells KMIR News he wants to be the top choice for voters like Handler.

Villaraigosa said, “We made it free to open up a business in L.A. and you see we doubled the number of businesses, small business from 2010 and 2013.”

But besides his business, Howard also worries about the number of people with-out homes he sees around the valley. He said, “I’ve been here since 75 and every year it gets worse and not only, they are getting younger. “

At a Saturday visit to KMIR News, Villaraigosa was asked directly how he plans to tackle homelessness.

“They are homeless and they usually have multiple other issues, mental health and drug rehab,” Villaraigosa said. “So the state needs to make sure the cities and counties have those wrap-around services to leverage this and really deal with this crisis.”

But with candidate Cox now endorsed by President Donald Trump, the California gubernatorial race is proving to be a contentious one.

California voters have until May 21 to register to vote on June’s primary election, and until October 22 to register to place your vote on the November ballot.