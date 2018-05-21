4 Ex-Trojans File Lawsuit Over USC Handling of Embattled Gynecologist

Four former USC students Monday filed what is believed to be the first lawsuit against the university stemming from revelations of years-old misconduct complaints against Dr. George Tyndall, the longtime gynecologist at the university Student Health Center.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs, who are identified only as Jane Does, contend in the suit that Tyndall forced them to strip naked and groped them under the guise of medical treatment for his “sexual gratification.” The suit also accuses the university of failing to properly respond to complaints about Tyndall.

“Plaintiffs are informed and believe, and on this basis allege, that defendant USC benefited financially from actively concealing myriad complaints of sexual abuse made by its female students against Tyndall by protecting its own reputation and financial coffers,” according to the lawsuit.

“Defendant USC’s deliberate and fraudulent concealment included, but was not limited to, paying Tyndall a financial settlement so that he would quietly resign, after defendant USC’s 2016 investigation revealed that Tyndall routinely made sexually and racially inappropriate remarks to patients, kept a secret box full of photographs of his patients’ genitals and had documented complaints against him lodged to defendant USC dating back to at least the year 2000.”