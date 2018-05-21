Obamas Sign Netflix Production Deal, Aim to Promote ‘Empathy and Understanding’

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama have new job titles: movie and TV show producer.

Netflix announced Monday that the Obamas have signed on to produce content for the platform, and are creating a new production company as well. They’ll make series as well as movies.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” Barack Obama said in a statement. “That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix – we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

“Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others,” Michelle Obama said. “Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership.”

The Obamas’ production company is called Higher Ground Productions. Stevie Wonder played his song by the same name at Obama’s first inaugural concert after being used as the campaign’s unofficial theme songs.

The announcement didn’t say how many shows and movies the Obamas would make, how long the deal would last or how much it is worth.

Netflix has 125 members in 190 countries, the company said. The company’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, said in a statmenet that the company was “incredibly proud” that they chose to work with Netflix.

They “are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better,” he said.