Royal Wedding 2018: Official Portraits of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Revealed

The first official photographs of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were released Monday following the pair’s royal wedding.

The images were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession. Lubomirski is the same photographer who shot the couple’s engagement photos last year.

The Duke and Duchess are pictured in The Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Jasper Dyer, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, Ms. Doria Ragland, His Royal Highness The Duke of Cambridge Middle row: Master Brian Mulroney, His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, Her Majesty The Queen, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge, Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte, His Royal Highness Prince George, Miss Rylan Litt, Master John Mulroney Front row: Miss Ivy Mulroney, Miss Florence van Cutsem, Miss Zalie Warren, Miss Remi Litt. (Photo credit: Alexi Lubomirsk)

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world.”

The Nielsen company says 29.2 million people in the United States watched the wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle early Saturday. The London ceremony aired starting at 7 a.m. Eastern time and was carried live on 15 different networks.

The royal wedding telecast on May 19, 2018, topped the 22.8 million people who watched Harry’s older brother, Prince William, marry Kate Middleton in 2011.

The Duke and Duchess are pictured in Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Brian Mulroney, Miss Remi Litt, Miss Rylan Litt, Master Jasper Dyer, His Royal Highness Prince George, Miss Ivy Mulroney, Master John Mulroney Front row: Miss Zalie Warren, Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte, Miss Florence van Cutsem. (Photo credit: Alexi Lubomirsk)

Three photographs were released in all. The newlyweds posed for a less formal black and white photo, while the other two include other members of the royal family. Markle’s white dress, designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller, had a boat neck and was made of silk. Her tiara from Queen Mary was lent to her by Harry’s grandmother.