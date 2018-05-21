Tragedy Averted, Man With AR-15 Disarmed at Bar

A bar employee and an off-duty San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy wrestled an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and a loaded 30-round magazine from a drunk man at a bar in downtown Redlands, California, early Sunday morning to help avoid what might have turned into a tragedy, authorities said.

Eventually, police arrived and arrested 36-year-old Gilbert Manuel Arellano III on a charge of attempted assault with a deadly weapon.

Arellano was reportedly already drinking at a birthday party on Saturday night before going to The District, where he continued to drink alcoholic beverages into early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Redlands Police Department.

At The District, Arellano got into an altercation with other unidentified patrons before leaving the bar and going home to grab the high-powered weapon, according to police.

Arellano allegedly confronted three people in a parking lot and pointed the gun at one of them in a threatening manner before walking into The District “holding the rifle in plain sight,” according to the news release.

But an employee at the bar stopped the suspect and attempted to take the rifle away from him. Then an off-duty San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy learned there was an armed man in the building and came to assist the situation.

The deputy disarmed Arellano before restraining him and awaiting support from the Redlands Police Department. In addition, police said he had other weapons registered despite being barred from possessing guns under a court order, so police served a search warrant at Arellano’s home to confiscate them.

Jail records show Arellano was released from custody Sunday afternoon. Details regarding an initial court date were not immediately available. NBC4 is attempting to determine whether he has obtained an attorney.