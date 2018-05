One Softball, One Baseball Team Remain In Postseason Race to CIF Title

Four total local softball and baseball teams were on the diamond today for second round CIF-Southern Section action. Only two survived to advance.

Softball Final Scores:

D3: St. Paul 6, Palm Desert 3

D6: Rancho Mirage 15, Anaheim 3

Baseball Final Scores:

D4: Jurupa Hills 1, La Quinta 2

D6: Silverado 16, Coachella Valley 2